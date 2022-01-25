Overview

Dr. Mark Jenkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Jenkins works at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.