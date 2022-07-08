Overview

Dr. Mark Jeffries, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellbrook, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Jeffries works at Sternberg Marc B DDS in Bellbrook, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.