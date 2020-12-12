See All Urologists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD

Urology
2.9 (11)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Lititz, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Jarowenko works at Keystone Urology Specialists in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Ephrata, PA and Lebanon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keystone Urology Specialists
    2106 Harrisburg Pike Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 393-1771
  2. 2
    Urologic Surgical Center LLC
    2110 Harrisburg Pike Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 393-1771
  3. 3
    Keystone Urology Specialists
    175 Martin Ave Ste 300, Ephrata, PA 17522 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 738-4700
  4. 4
    Albert A. Alley Ltd.
    1510 CORNWALL RD, Lebanon, PA 17042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 675-2060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • UPMC Harrisburg
  • Upmc Lititz
  • Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
  • WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285666347
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarowenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarowenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarowenko has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarowenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarowenko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarowenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarowenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarowenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

