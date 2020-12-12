Dr. Jarowenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Lititz, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Jarowenko works at
Locations
Keystone Urology Specialists2106 Harrisburg Pike Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 393-1771
Urologic Surgical Center LLC2110 Harrisburg Pike Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 393-1771
Keystone Urology Specialists175 Martin Ave Ste 300, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 738-4700
Albert A. Alley Ltd.1510 CORNWALL RD, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 675-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Lititz
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jarowenko was great! He guided me through a difficult treatment decision in a calm and informative manner. He listened to my questions and concerns and then supported my final decision. With COVID-19, I wanted the procedure ASAP but everything was booked six weeks out so he did it on his day off! It's too early to comment on the results but he has a great reputation on the robotic surgery equipment. Many thanks to his scheduler (Kim Smith) and the nursing staff at LGH (Kara).
About Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarowenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarowenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarowenko works at
Dr. Jarowenko has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarowenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jarowenko speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarowenko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarowenko.
