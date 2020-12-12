Overview

Dr. Mark Jarowenko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Lititz, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Jarowenko works at Keystone Urology Specialists in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Ephrata, PA and Lebanon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.