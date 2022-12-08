See All Ophthalmologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Mark Jank, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Jank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Jank works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office
    4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 622-5183
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ocala Eye 200 West Office
    8520 Sw State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 854-0052
  3. 3
    Ocala Eye - The Villages
    1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 250, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 430-3356
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Jank, MD
    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447242227
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr Aetc, Ophthalmology Wilford Hall Med Ctr Aetc, Internal Medicine
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Mark Jank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jank has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

