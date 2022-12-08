Overview

Dr. Mark Jank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Jank works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.