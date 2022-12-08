Dr. Mark Jank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jank, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Jank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 622-5183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ocala Eye 200 West Office8520 Sw State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 854-0052
Ocala Eye - The Villages1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 250, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 430-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sad to hear he is retiring. I appreciated his Air Force experience and understanding the impact of the USAF using PRK to correct my vision
About Dr. Mark Jank, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr Aetc, Ophthalmology Wilford Hall Med Ctr Aetc, Internal Medicine
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins
- Ophthalmology
