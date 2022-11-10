Overview

Dr. Mark Janiga, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.



Dr. Janiga works at Stem Cell Centers - Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.