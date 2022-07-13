Dr. Mark Jalkut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalkut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jalkut, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Jalkut, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Jalkut works at
Locations
Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 758-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very satisfied with my surgery
About Dr. Mark Jalkut, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Slovak
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalkut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalkut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalkut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalkut works at
Dr. Jalkut has seen patients for Polyuria, Prostate Cancer and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalkut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jalkut speaks Slovak.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalkut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalkut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalkut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalkut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.