Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
Mark Jaffe MD9900 Stirling Rd Ste 102, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 441-9995Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Honest, to the point, and great diagnostician!
About Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1730160615
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- St Georges Med Sch
- New York University
- Ophthalmology and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
