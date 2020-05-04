Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD
Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Jaffe, O'Neill, Lindgren, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 402, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (443) 351-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best Doctor with not only excellent bedside manners but absolutely impeccable diagnosis. Our whole family goes to see separately Dr. Jaffe and we all admire him and have great respect for his dedication to his patients.
- Jefferson Medical College
- Jefferson University Hosp
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.