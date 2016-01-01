See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Mark Jacokes, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Mark Jacokes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Jacokes works at Hall Health Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hall Health Center
    4060 Sw Stevens St, Seattle, WA 98116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mark Jacokes, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1790802213
Education & Certifications

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
