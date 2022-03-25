Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
Wentworth-douglas Hospital -67 Corporate Dr, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 610-8070
Cardiology at Pease73 Corporate Dr, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 610-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Always a great visit for my mother. There are too many physicians in the area as smart as he is A huge loss for Wentworth Douglass
About Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487638409
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.