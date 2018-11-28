Dr. Jabro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Jabro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Jabro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Jabro works at
Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinics Laboratory Fir Street300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (858) 499-2703Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Makes an effort to show interest in patient's issues - query how sincere that effort is.
About Dr. Mark Jabro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326058330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.