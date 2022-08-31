See All Plastic Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Mark Jabor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Jabor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Jabor works at Border City Orthopedics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Laser & Plastic Surgery Center
    1512 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 855-7800
  2. 2
    Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center
    5664 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 543-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Mark Jabor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659333573
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Tulane Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Jabor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jabor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabor works at Border City Orthopedics in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jabor’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

