Overview

Dr. Mark Irwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Irwin works at ERIC KENWORTHY MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.