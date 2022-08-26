Dr. Mark Ihnen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ihnen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ihnen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Springs Medical Center6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 125, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kentucky Eye Care1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 1211, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 896-8700
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Wonderful doctor who treated me like family
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
