Dr. Mark Ihnen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Ihnen works at Kentucky Eye Care in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.