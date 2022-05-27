See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Overview

Dr. Mark Hyman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Hyman works at Mark H Hyman MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark H. Hyman M.d Inc
    10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 408, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 234-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Hyman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598784365
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Residency
  • University of California-Los Angeles
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Hyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hyman works at Mark H Hyman MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hyman’s profile.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

