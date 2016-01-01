See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Hurwitz, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Hurwitz, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Hurwitz works at Dept of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St Ste G301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mark Hurwitz, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1891751046
Education & Certifications

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hurwitz works at Dept of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hurwitz’s profile.

Dr. Hurwitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

