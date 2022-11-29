Dr. Mark Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Boulder Medical Center - Louisville - Avista80 Health Park Dr Ste 100, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 673-0448
Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 440-3076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had several questions in each of the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) areas. Dr. Hunter patiently listened to each item and was able to resolve all of my concerns.
About Dr. Mark Hunter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1245464692
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Colorado College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
