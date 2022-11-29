See All Otolaryngologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Mark Hunter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Hunter works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder
    2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Boulder Medical Center - Louisville - Avista
    80 Health Park Dr Ste 100, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 673-0448
  3. 3
    Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills
    4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3076
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Dizziness

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 29, 2022
    I had several questions in each of the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) areas. Dr. Hunter patiently listened to each item and was able to resolve all of my concerns.
    Cooper W Jager — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Hunter, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1245464692
    Education & Certifications

    Albany Medical Center Hospital
    UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Colorado College
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
