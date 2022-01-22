Dr. Mark Hulsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hulsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hulsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hulsey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Oklahoma Arthritis Center1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978
Mercy Clinic Rheumatology4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 518, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-3720
Oklahoma City Office4345 W Memorial Rd Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 951-4160
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Hulsey for MCTD. He is the most knowledgeable practioner to treat my ever changing symptoms. I like Dr Hulsey because he listens to me and keeps me up to date about new tests and treatments that help maintain my autoimmune disease from going off balance.
About Dr. Mark Hulsey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932142361
Education & Certifications
- University Ok
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hulsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hulsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hulsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hulsey has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hulsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hulsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hulsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hulsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.