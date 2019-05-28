Dr. Mark Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hughes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Viera Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9560
-
2
Health First Physicians Inc7125 Murrell Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 242-8790
-
3
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9437
Hospital Affiliations
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant young man and very thorough
About Dr. Mark Hughes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.