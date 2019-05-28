Overview

Dr. Mark Hughes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Viera Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.