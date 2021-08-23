Overview

Dr. Mark Hsu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Hsu works at Brian Badduke, MD in Fremont, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.