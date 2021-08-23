Dr. Mark Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hsu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Failure At Fremont39141 Civic Center Dr Ste 335, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1414
-
2
FCPP-GMMSA - Urology1541 Florida Ave Ste 100, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388
-
3
Washington Hospital Healthcare System2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 791-3474Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 791-5374
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
Dr. Hsu and nurse staff are knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. My vasectomy went smoothly and he personally followed up post-op several times. Highly recommend! 5 stars!
About Dr. Mark Hsu, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1851616486
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Circumcision, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.