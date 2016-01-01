Dr. Mark Howell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Howell, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Howell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Garden Ridge, TX.
Dr. Howell works at
Locations
Garden Ridge Center For Dentistry19295 Fm 2252, Garden Ridge, TX 78266 Directions (210) 570-9617
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Howell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730260431
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.