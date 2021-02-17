Overview

Dr. Mark Hostettler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hostettler works at Internal Medicine Physcians (IMP) in Alliance, OH with other offices in Minerva, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.