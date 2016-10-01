Overview

Dr. Mark Horowitz, DO is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Horowitz works at Coast Dermatology Associates in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.