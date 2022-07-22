Dr. Mark Hornyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hornyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hornyak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hornyak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mystic, CT. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Hornyak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mystic Neurosurgery100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 303, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 889-9035
-
2
Norwich Neurosurgery1 Towne Park Plz, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hornyak?
Dr. Hornyak was very thorough and detailed in his explanation of my condition. He went through the Xrays and the MRI patiently and professionally explaining what they meant. He took a lot of time with me and made me feel like he truly cared about me and my problem. We jointly agreed on what the next steps would be. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Hornyak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1124226394
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- New York Medical College
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Loyola University of Maryland
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hornyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hornyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hornyak works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornyak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornyak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.