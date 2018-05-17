Dr. Mark Hornfeld, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hornfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hornfeld, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Hornfeld, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Brooklyn Office231 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (212) 580-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see him after another specialist refused to work on my prescription glasses - I have keratoconus, a condition that makes it harder to find the correct one. Dr. Hornfeld was capable of doing that with no excuses. He goes above and beyond to meet our needs. If you have a difficult case, he'll do everything he can to help you out. Trust him.
About Dr. Mark Hornfeld, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1467428573
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Center
- St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- Interfaith Med Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- University at Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hornfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hornfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hornfeld has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hornfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hornfeld speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.