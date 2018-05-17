Overview

Dr. Mark Hornfeld, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Hornfeld works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates-Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.