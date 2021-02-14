Overview

Dr. Mark Horattas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Horattas works at Akron General in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.