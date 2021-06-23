Overview

Dr. Mark Honzel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Honzel works at Dr. Jonathan Reitman in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.