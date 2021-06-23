See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Mark Honzel, MD

Dr. Mark Honzel, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Honzel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Honzel works at Dr. Jonathan Reitman in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Mrh Medical Group Inc.
    8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-7690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Muscle Spasm
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Insomnia
Muscle Spasm
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Honzel is the best. He takes time to explain things. He is extremely knowledgeable. I can't imagine having a better doctor. Also, his staff is first rate -- beyond nice. I actually enjoy going to the doctor.
    Ronald S. — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Honzel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083761670
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Honzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Honzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honzel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Honzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honzel works at Dr. Jonathan Reitman in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Honzel’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Honzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

