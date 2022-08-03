Overview

Dr. Mark Homicz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Homicz works at NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.