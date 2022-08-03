Dr. Mark Homicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Homicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Homicz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Homicz works at
Locations
-
1
NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat1701 4th St Ste 120, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 523-7025Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I also wanted to add that not only did Dr. Homicz do an excellent surgery for my dear mother in removing all of the tumor, but the graft on her face healed so well, that you can hardly notice it at all. The oncologist was impressed with the results also!
About Dr. Mark Homicz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336198449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Stanford University
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homicz works at
Dr. Homicz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Homicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.