Dr. Mark Holder, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Holder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Dr. Holder works at
Locations
Bhakti Holistic Mental Health7550 France Ave S Ste 220, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (612) 517-7716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holder had been treating me for the last three years and I can confirm that he is a great doctor.
About Dr. Mark Holder, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952503013
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.