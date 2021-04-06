See All Family Doctors in Edina, MN
Dr. Mark Holder, MD

Family Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Mark Holder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Holder works at Integrated Immunity Health System in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bhakti Holistic Mental Health
    7550 France Ave S Ste 220, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 517-7716

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Dr. Holder had been treating me for the last three years and I can confirm that he is a great doctor.
    Hilary James Wilson — Apr 06, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Holder, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952503013
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Holder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holder works at Integrated Immunity Health System in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Holder’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

