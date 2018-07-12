Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hives and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 3A, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1611
-
2
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I travel 40 miles to see Dr Hoffman. He is an outstanding physician. He is always attentive to my concerns. Puts me at ease. Always asks about my internatonal volunteering, and where I’m heading next. A great doctor!
About Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780694216
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
