Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.

Dr. Hoffman works at United Medical, PC in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    United Medical, PC
    988 Broadway # 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 (201) 596-6086
  2. 2
    BHMG United Medical
    533 LEXINGTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 (201) 596-6057
  3. 3
    BHMG United Medical
    612 Rutherford Ave Fl 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 (201) 596-6068

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Bayonne Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Heart Palpitations
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Arthritis
Heart Palpitations
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 26, 2022
I've been with the good Dr Hoffman for many years. He has that personal effect and takes the time to make sure you are ok. There are so many qualities but I can't list them all. I'm afraid to write too much because then people will catch on to this wonderful Dr and I'm afraid he won't be available to me anymore. I'm going to keep him for myself.
Diane Worrell — Jan 26, 2022
About Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1639174048
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Josephs Hospital Med Center
Medical Education
  • Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

