Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
New Hyde Park Office2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
I have been under the regular care of Dr. Hoffman for approximately 6 months. He is thorough and compassionate. He has consulted with others doctors that I am currently seeing and I believe that he truly cares about me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1164593257
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- LI Jewish Med Ctr
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.