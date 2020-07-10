Overview

Dr. Mark Hoffman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at Lake Success Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.