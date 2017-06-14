Dr. Mark Hoeprich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoeprich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hoeprich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hoeprich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Hoeprich works at
Locations
-
1
Kettering Health3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
-
2
Kettering Health Dayton405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3422MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8608
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoeprich?
Dr. Hoeprich is phenomenal. He is a true leader in the field of neurosurgery. He is very approachable, explains everything in layman’s terms, and is extremely talented. I would definitely recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Mark Hoeprich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073714457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoeprich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoeprich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoeprich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoeprich works at
Dr. Hoeprich has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoeprich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoeprich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoeprich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoeprich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoeprich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.