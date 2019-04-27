Dr. Mark Hightower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hightower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hightower, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hightower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very calming and definitely did his research he knows what he is doing and does it with efficiency... all of his staff were very empathetic and helpful, I'll definitely be asking for him if anything else needs fixing!
About Dr. Mark Hightower, MD
- General Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982959664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
