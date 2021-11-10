Dr. Hertzberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Hertzberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hertzberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
P & A of Farmington Hills PC44150 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 357-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hertzberg really takes time to listen to my concerns, and I'm never made to feel rushed at appointments. The staff is first rate and courteous. I live almost an hour away, but having peace of mind (and knowing my health care is in good hands) makes it well worth the trip!
About Dr. Mark Hertzberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497739080
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertzberg accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.