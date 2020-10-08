Overview

Dr. Mark Herschel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Herschel works at Magruder Eye Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.