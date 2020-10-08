See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Mark Herschel, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Herschel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Herschel works at Magruder Eye Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Magruder Eye Institute
    1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 893-8200
    Adventhealth Lab
    200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 893-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 08, 2020
    I had Visian ICL surgery last week with Dr. Herschel and can now see 20/15! For someone who has worn glasses or contacts for 25 years, this has been a life changing experience. After a huge letdown by Hunter Vision, who took my money and then said the technology didn't exist yet to give me 20/20 vision, I spoke with Lindsey at Herschel LASIK, desperate for an answer. She got me in for an appointment the next day! Dr. Herschel did an extremely thorough eye exam and diagnosed me with keratoconus, and then came up with a plan to get me out of my glasses. I started a dry eye regiment to help get me prepared for surgery and to ensure I would have the best results after. From there, Norma hooked me up by scheduling all of my appointments within 3 weeks. This staff goes above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of! So in 2 months I went from being devastated that I would be in glasses forever, to seeing better than most people around me! And the real icing on the cake, is that Herschel
    Josclyn — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Herschel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1124083068
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Herschel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herschel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herschel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herschel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herschel has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herschel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Herschel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herschel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herschel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herschel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

