Dr. Mark Herschel, MD
Dr. Mark Herschel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Magruder Eye Institute1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 893-8200
Adventhealth Lab200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 893-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I had Visian ICL surgery last week with Dr. Herschel and can now see 20/15! For someone who has worn glasses or contacts for 25 years, this has been a life changing experience. After a huge letdown by Hunter Vision, who took my money and then said the technology didn't exist yet to give me 20/20 vision, I spoke with Lindsey at Herschel LASIK, desperate for an answer. She got me in for an appointment the next day! Dr. Herschel did an extremely thorough eye exam and diagnosed me with keratoconus, and then came up with a plan to get me out of my glasses. I started a dry eye regiment to help get me prepared for surgery and to ensure I would have the best results after. From there, Norma hooked me up by scheduling all of my appointments within 3 weeks. This staff goes above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of! So in 2 months I went from being devastated that I would be in glasses forever, to seeing better than most people around me! And the real icing on the cake, is that Herschel
About Dr. Mark Herschel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124083068
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Herschel has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herschel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herschel speaks French.
