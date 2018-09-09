See All Chiropractors in El Centro, CA
Mark Herschberger, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Mark Herschberger, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in El Centro, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    301 N Imperial Ave Ste B, El Centro, CA 92243 (760) 592-1494
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 09, 2018
    He's the best chiropractor I've seen. I've been to 8 chiropractors during my life for recurring back pain. He doesn't just adjust it to provide you with temporary relief he teaches you how to help yourself to make sure the pain doesn't return. He takes time and listens. I had a serious accident and went to him for physical therapy after shoulder dislocation and plate and pins in my arm. He showed me how to make my shoulder work again. It wasn't easy and I'm still working. I refer everyone to him
    About Mark Herschberger, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760706303
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Herschberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Mark Herschberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Herschberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Herschberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Herschberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

