Mark Herschberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Herschberger, CHIRMD
Overview
Mark Herschberger, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in El Centro, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 301 N Imperial Ave Ste B, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 592-1494
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Herschberger?
He's the best chiropractor I've seen. I've been to 8 chiropractors during my life for recurring back pain. He doesn't just adjust it to provide you with temporary relief he teaches you how to help yourself to make sure the pain doesn't return. He takes time and listens. I had a serious accident and went to him for physical therapy after shoulder dislocation and plate and pins in my arm. He showed me how to make my shoulder work again. It wasn't easy and I'm still working. I refer everyone to him
About Mark Herschberger, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1760706303
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Herschberger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Herschberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mark Herschberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Herschberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Herschberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Herschberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.