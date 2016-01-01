Dr. Mark Herron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Herron, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Herron, MD is a dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. Dr. Herron completed a residency at University AL. He currently practices at Mark D Herron MD LLC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Herron is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Mark D Herron MD LLC7260 Halcyon Summit Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 277-3332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mark Herron, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942271812
Education & Certifications
- University UT
- University AL
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of The South
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Medical Center East
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herron has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Herron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.