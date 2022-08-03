Overview

Dr. Mark Henson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Henson works at Field Foot & Ankle Clinic in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.