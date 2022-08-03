Dr. Mark Henson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Henson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Henson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Mark J. Henson Dpm PC730 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 228-6644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henson and his staff were so polite and very caring! Made me feel so comfortable!
About Dr. Mark Henson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750473476
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.