Dr. Mark Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital, The Medical Center At Albany and Wayne County Hospital.
Locations
Southern Kentucky Eye Center Psc120 Tradepark Dr Ste A, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7778
Associates in Eye Care Inc.127 Foothills Ave Ste 3, Albany, KY 42602 Directions (606) 387-5612
Lake Cumberland Surgery Center301 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 678-9688
Russell County Hospital153 Dowell Rd, Russell Springs, KY 42642 Directions (270) 866-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- The Medical Center At Albany
- Wayne County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excelent appointment today . My first time with Dr. Henry. It was timely for being so busy and I was treated well ny all. He was professional and very thorough. He listened and took very good care of me. Overall i was pleased with my visit. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Henry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.