Dr. Mark Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Sj Medical Center LLC1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 333-4477Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute-performance1200 Binz St Ste 1390, Houston, TX 77004 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henry is on point with advice. He is articulate and gives a detailed plan for action
About Dr. Mark Henry, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710938758
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery With David Green, MD
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henry speaks Spanish.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
