Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland.

Dr. Hennessy works at Downsize! Lipo Center of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downsize! Lipo Center of Houston
    7515 Main St Ste 780, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 955-1221
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction
Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Completed a virtual consult, phoned by Maureen on same day and she placed me on the Doctor's schedule after I made my deposit. Dr. Hennessy ( love that name) repeatedly checked to make sure that I was comfortable. While I was watching a movie and a half and while having a nice conversation, Dr. Hennessy completed my procedure. As I mentioned above: I am very happy with my results.
    Drove From New Orleans — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194784728
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    • Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hennessy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hennessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hennessy works at Downsize! Lipo Center of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hennessy’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

