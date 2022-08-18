Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland.
Dr. Hennessy works at
Locations
Downsize! Lipo Center of Houston7515 Main St Ste 780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 955-1221Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Completed a virtual consult, phoned by Maureen on same day and she placed me on the Doctor's schedule after I made my deposit. Dr. Hennessy ( love that name) repeatedly checked to make sure that I was comfortable. While I was watching a movie and a half and while having a nice conversation, Dr. Hennessy completed my procedure. As I mentioned above: I am very happy with my results.
About Dr. Mark Hennessy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194784728
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennessy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hennessy accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hennessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hennessy speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.