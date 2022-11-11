Dr. Mark Held, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Held is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Held, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Held, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.
Dr. Held works at
Locations
-
1
Carolinas Craniospinal Neurosurgery2111 Neuse Blvd Ste A, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 638-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
"Anterior Cervical Discectomy Fusion. This surgery was life changing for me! After battling neck and arm pain for over a year and a half, I was finally referred to Dr. Held! I’m 6 weeks post surgery and I consider it to be a great success!! I can sleep, I’m off the pain meds and the pain is gone! Dr. Held and his staff have been wonderful to work with and I would definitely recommend them to anyone. "
About Dr. Mark Held, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912956293
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Held has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Held accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Held has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Held has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Held on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Held. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Held.
