Overview

Dr. Mark Held, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.



Dr. Held works at Carolina Craniospinal Neurosurgery in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.