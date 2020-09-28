Overview

Dr. Mark Heinzelmann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Heinzelmann works at Mark J Heinzelmann MD in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.