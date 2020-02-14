See All Otolaryngologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Hegewald works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kirby Lautman
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Surgical Associates Northwest
    222 2nd St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 14, 2020
Dr. Hegewald is a wonderful doctor. So friendly kind and very knowledgeable. I have been seeing him for many years He has treated numerous family members of mine and they all say the same thing. I highly recommend Dr Hegewald.
Feb 14, 2020
About Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • English
  • Male
  • 1700825304
Education & Certifications

  • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
  • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Hegewald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegewald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hegewald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hegewald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hegewald has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hegewald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegewald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegewald.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hegewald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hegewald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

