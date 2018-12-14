Dr. Mark Haywood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haywood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Haywood, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Haywood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Haywood Eye and Vision Care757 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 442-1161
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 442-1161Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both my daughter & I had WONDERFUL CARE! My daughter had a more serious cataract problem and Dr. Haywood did her surgery and yesterday did the needed laser treatment on my original cataract lenses! He is a breathe of fresh air, thorough, expert at what he does and we are BOTH VERY pleased with his care. I asked LOTS of questions and he answered every one to my complete satisfaction! Other staff was GREAT! My last ophthalmologist was too OLD and incompetent! Read my other review!
About Dr. Mark Haywood, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205887239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haywood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haywood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haywood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haywood has seen patients for Floaters, Corneal Erosion and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haywood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haywood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haywood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haywood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haywood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.