Dr. Mark Haywood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Haywood works at Haywood Eye and Vision Care in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Erosion and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.