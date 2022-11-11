Dr. Mark Hatton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hatton, MD
Dr. Mark Hatton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston Inc61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (800) 635-0489
Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatton?
My first experience with conscious sedation was amazing. Aware of all the action around me without feeling any pain. The photographs taken before and after the surgery tell my story. My closest friend had the same surgery a few years back and she was amazed that I didn't experience any facial bruising.
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
