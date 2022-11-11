Overview

Dr. Mark Hatton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Hatton works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.