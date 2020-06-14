See All Otolaryngologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mark Hatch, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Hatch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hatch works at Alamo Ear Nose & Throat Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Ent. Associates
    7940 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 616-0096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Laryngitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Laryngitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2020
    I began seeing Dr. Hatch a year ago when my hearing was impaired. I was happy to hear it was minor (wax buildup..most likely due to age ??). He cleaned my ears with absolutely no discomfort. Dr. Hatch is professional, thorough and takes time to answer any questions or concerns.
    Carole Payne — Jun 14, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Hatch, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821089145
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Otolaryngology Baylor Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University, Tx
    Undergraduate School
    • Midwestern State University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hatch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatch works at Alamo Ear Nose & Throat Assocs in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hatch’s profile.

    Dr. Hatch has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

