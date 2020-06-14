Overview

Dr. Mark Hatch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hatch works at Alamo Ear Nose & Throat Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.