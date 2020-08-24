Dr. Mark Hastings, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hastings, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Hastings, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Hastings works at
Locations
-
1
The office of Dr. Mark T. Hastings, D.P.M.16316 Bryant Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 699-8220Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hastings?
Great visit and treatment. Has taken care of a couple foot problems, and I am very happy with his approach and treatments.
About Dr. Mark Hastings, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073609640
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Oregon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hastings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hastings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hastings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hastings works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.