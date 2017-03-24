Dr. Mark Hashim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hashim, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hashim, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Hashim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus Memorial Hospital502 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (662) 643-8439MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Interventional Pain Institute of West Florida3737 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 Directions (352) 513-4862Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Interventional Pain Institute of West Florida7412 Community Ct, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 861-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashim?
I live in Hudson and had reached my wits ends after enduring 22 major surgeries without being able to be prescribed any pain medication. I am allergic to almost every prescription drug currently on the market. Doctor H discussed various options of treatment with me and then I asked him about medical cannabis for my very bad spasms. Dr. H is a very dedicated and a true professional in his field. He will take the time to review your medical history and work with you to create a treatment plan.
About Dr. Mark Hashim, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184654808
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Swarthmore College
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashim works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.